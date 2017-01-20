A Designer’s Guide To Surviving Four Years Of Trump

Designers are destined to play a critical role in whatever comes next.

His pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development has never been in urban planning or government. His secretary of education has never attended public school and believes some students need guns to fight off grizzly bears. He is reportedly planning to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts. He has spent months spewing insults at women and minorities.

Many Americans are at a loss for how to respond to these fundamental threats to education, fair housing, arts and culture, and more. The only sure thing is change. Yet designers are destined to play a critical role in whatever comes next. Here is a shortlist of articles penned by Co.Design that we hope will be useful to the conscientious designer over the next four years.

[Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

A dozen designers spoke to Co.Design just hours after the election about how to resist, and their advice is just as pertinent today. Here’s their collective wisdom.

[Photo: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images]

Obama brought unprecedented connectivity and digital expertise to the White House. Dan Hou, VP of product design at Huge in Washington, D.C., explores how to keep the trend going with Trump.

University of Washington professors Carl T. Bergstrom and Jevin West developed the Bullshit Syllabus to explain how big data and machine learning can be used to twist the truth. It’s essential reading in the post-truth age. One tip? Don’t mindlessly trust the algorithms.

Speaking of misleading data: The brightest minds in data design and visualization gave many Americans a false sense of security going into the election. We break down what went wrong so it won’t happen again.