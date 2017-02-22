It’s A Golden Age For Magazine Covers

The businessman–or is he a politician?–stands akimbo, hands tucked into the pockets of a fine three-piece suit. His vest is tight across across the middle, button holes stretched wide. Above the starched collar and bow tie, a sack of money bursts forth.

Drawn in 1871 by political cartoonist Thomas Nast, the cartoon depicts Boss Tweed, the famously corrupt 19th-century politician who defrauded New Yorkers of millions of dollars. Nast’s art was a thorn in Tweed’s side. “I don’t care so much what the papers say about me,” Tweed once said. “My constituents don’t know how to read, but they can’t help seeing them damned pictures!”

[Illustration: Thomas Nast via Wiki Commons

Tweed’s 150-year-old words feel oddly prescient today. Trump supporters may not read the same news as those who oppose the president, but we all see the same “damned pictures.”

The 2016 election and new administration come accompanied by a renaissance of political image-making: The release of new cover art by magazines like Der Spiegel and Time are met with thousands of shares and retweets. Each photograph and illustration is analyzed and picked apart by commentators. And fomenting all of this is a protest movement with a flair for signage that remixes, reappropriates, and borrows the work of these artists.

Not since George Lois’s iconic work for Esquire in the ’60s has cover art enjoyed so much popular and critical success. It’s a fascinating time to be an illustrator, designer, or painter working on political subjects. Co.Design asked some of the voices and pens behind today’s iconic cover art about their work–and what’s changed in the past three months.

[Illustration: Edel Rodriguez]

“I think this kind of work helps people understand and communicate ideas in a way that reading and writing about the issues doesn’t,” writes Edel Rodriguez, the Cuban-American artist, who fled Cuba as a refugee in 1980. “Images give people something to rally around and show to others.”

Several of Rodriguez’s images of President Trump became instant classics over the course of the election; their saturated, stencil-style graphics lend themselves to the intensity of political debate today. The latest of these, published by Der Spiegel, featured the president, machete in hand, wielding the bloody head of Lady Liberty. When it was published in February, it inspired intense debate over the implicit comparison between Trump and terrorism.