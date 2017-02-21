A Ridiculously Simple Tool For Building Products People Love

I was a late adopter of Snapchat. When it first surfaced in 2011, I didn’t relate to its intended audience of college students who wanted to “chat” with photos that only lasted seconds.

Fortunately for Snapchat, millions of others were savvier. They discovered a job that only Snapchat could fulfill. At the time photography apps focused on the presumed need to be high-quality, beautiful, public, and permanent. Snapchat showed us all that there was a market for the opposite. Its photos are silly, not sharable, and ephemeral.

Snapchat’s developers cracked the “job” their customers “hired” them for: to create a private persona that’s authentic and in the moment, and that you’d only share with friends. This is a subtle, but important, difference to the job people hire, say, Facebook or Instagram for: to create a staged persona for your internet social groups that’s discoverable by virtual strangers.

Nowadays software companies like Airbnb and Google understand that great products match with problems, not people.

Identifying jobs people hire your product for is the basis of the Jobs to be Done theory of innovation introduced by Clayton Christensen. In 2011, Christensen shared a simple story about a milkshake that won me over to this approach. His client, McDonald’s, wanted to improve sales of their milkshakes. They started by creating personas of the typical milkshake buyer. A persona is a design tool to help a team get on the same page about who they’re designing for. Typically it’s a matrix of information about the buyer, their demographics, psychographics, social status, job title, and so on. Unfortunately, everyone buys milkshakes, so the more they learned about each buyer, the less they knew how to improve a milkshake. When they shifted their thinking and started asking what was causing a customer to buy a milkshake however, it became very clear how it could be improved.

For example, you might buy one to keep you full and occupied on a long commute, or to please your child, as a dessert after a movie. Each of these are very different jobs with different criteria, yet the buyer could be the exact same person in all three cases.

For more than a decade, most designers and design researchers like us focused on personas, the idea that by understanding the demographics, psychographics, and segments of your target audience, you’ll be able to design better products for them. I was once one of these designers. Nowadays more software companies, such as Airbnb and Google, realize that great products match with problems, not people.