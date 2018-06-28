How Facebook makes it way too easy to share your data, visualized

In a post-GDPR world, opting out of data collection is supposed to be easier and clearer for the average person. But the world’s biggest technology companies are still making users jump through hoop after hoop to get there. A new infographic from the Norwegian Consumer Council perfectly illustrates how convoluted the process can be.

In an epic flowchart produced as part of a new report on privacy practices at major tech companies, the council breaks down Facebook’s privacy review process. It’s a startling picture of the maze people must navigate to activate the strongest privacy settings.

The green arrows represent the path of least resistance to getting back to Facebook. In a mere four clicks, you can quickly accept Facebook’s latest policies without changing anything and return to your feed. But if you want to deactivate everything–opting out of data sharing for ads, or tweaking your facial recognition settings on or off? That requires eight extra clicks, and six extra text passages to read. Basically, if you want to change anything from the standards set by Facebook, you need to work for it.

This sort of dark pattern, in which friction is added to an interface to dissuade changes, has been around for a long time. Now we’re seeing the limits of GDPR policy in thwarting it all together.