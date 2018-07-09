Co.Design joins fastcompany.com

Co.Design is moving! Starting today, the world’s largest business and design news site appears as a vertical on fastcompany.com. Both new and old design stories now live on fastcompany.com/co-design .

The logic behind the move is simple. In addition to some technical and structural reasons, we believe design has penetrated the business world so deeply, it deserves broader treatment in Fast Company.

Co.Design originally spun off from fastcompany.com in 2010, at a time when design barely registered as a blip on corporate America’s radar. Our mission, with founding editor Cliff Kuang at the helm, was to share the untold stories of the things, people, and ideas quietly shaping the world we experience every day. Doing so, we hoped, would elevate design as a profession.

We told stories about early design pioneers such as Apple, Jawbone, and Chipotle. We tapped experts to explain why good design is good business. We covered logo controversies with the giddy relish tabloids bring to a celebrity feud. In 2011, the American Society of Magazine Editors honored us with a National Magazine Award, one of journalism’s highest honors. Companies and consumers were warming to the value of design, and we were there to document it.

The design landscape has changed dramatically since; so too has our mission. Smartphones and cheap, ubiquitous sensors have fueled a UX revolution in most major industries, from hospitality and entertainment to finance and retail. Consumers now expect every experience to be fast, easy, and even joyful, whether they’re using a new phone or standing in line at the DMV. For companies, that means design–once seen as a precious affectation–has become a basic function, as crucial to any corporate structure as the engineering department or human resources. Unsurprisingly, designers are more in demand than ever before.

At the same time, the surprise election of Donald Trump in 2016 led many designers to question the moral and ethical implications of their work. And so our focus on Co.Design has shifted from championing an underdog profession to charting its meteoric rise, growing pains and all.

By returning Co.Design to fastcompany.com, we hope to convey the message that design is the story of business in the 21st century. You can’t talk about business without talking about design. As a single publication, we hope to tell deeper stories about the stunningly complex problems facing companies and organizations, whether it’s how to scale, how to develop ethical AI, or how to redesign an entire generation. Co.Design will still be called Co.Design. It will still sound like Co.Design. It will still be the web’s most comprehensive source for design news, analysis, and opinion. And when the next logogate bubbles up, rest assured, we’ll be covering that, too.