This $56 glass shatters the biggest myth about wine

There’s a reason behind all these different shapes–they’re designed to bring out the smell and taste of the wine itself. But a new collection of glasses focuses on a more practical challenge: Designing a single wine glass that will make any wine, no matter its color, taste the best it can. And the people behind it have the design and wine expertise chops to make it happen.

The glasses are a collaboration between wine expert and writer Jancis Robinson and London-based product designer Richard Brendon. Brendon approached Robinson to see if she would be interested in designing a collection together, but was surprised to hear that she wanted to create a single glass, not a series. “As someone who wants to make enjoying wine as straightforward and pleasurable as possible, I was insistent on a single glass shape and size,” Robinson says in a statement. “So, in detailed consultation with me, and involving many a prototype, we have come up with the 1 Wine Glass, a working complement to wine thanks to my practical input and a work of art thanks to Richard’s perfectionism.”

The 1 Wine Glass is made by hand, with a very fine lip so there’s as little glass as possible between the wine and your tongue. They’re designed so that a standard glass of wine (five fluid ounces) sits right at the widest part of the glass to maximize surface area, which enables the wine to release more of its aroma.

It makes perfect sense to have one wine glass to rule them all. Even Robinson didn’t know why white wine is usually served in smaller glasses. “White wines can be just as complex, and just as deserving of what you might call aroma enhancement as reds,” she continues. “It just seems so obvious and sensible to have one single wine glass for all three colors of wine–especially when so many of us are short of storage space.”

Amen to that. As living spaces get smaller and smaller, who can afford to spend precious cabinet space on the appropriate glasses for your favorite drinks, even if you do love wine? Plus, the design was made sturdy enough to be dishwasher friendly. However, the glasses are $56 a pop–so you might be more inclined to hand wash anyway.

You can buy the collection, which also includes decanters, here.