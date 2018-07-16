This is what you should do on your first day back from vacation

The first day back from vacation can feel overwhelming. You’re likely getting caught up on what you missed, tackling an overflowing inbox, and adapting from vacation brain to work mode. How you handle the day, however, can improve your productivity for the rest of the year, says Peter Bregman, author of Leading with Emotional Courage: How to Have Hard Conversations, Create Accountability, and Inspire Action on Your Most Important Work .

“You come back to a bucket instead of the normally dripping faucet of information,” he says. “With hundreds of emails and tons of phone calls, the question is, How do you filter through all of this information?”

Most of us do the logical thing: Start from the top or bottom and go through messages and requests one by one. Instead, Bregman says you should take advantage of the situation, pause and create a clean slate: “The first question to ask is, What is most important for me to accomplish?” he says. “What are my top three to five priorities—the things that will make the biggest difference?”

Once you have your objectives, write them down and look at them every morning and evening. “Looking at your list helps you recommit to them,” says Bregman. “Once you’re clear, the list becomes the glasses you put on to look at everything in the bucket. Filter every decision, conversation, request, to-do, email, and opportunity through this lens.”

Putting the plan into action

To be at your most productive, you should be spending 95% of your time on your own priorities. Requests or demands of your time that are outside of your priorities will happen, and you need to be willing and ready to communicate your boundaries to your coworkers and colleagues.

Be proactive: Look at every meeting you’re invited to and decide if it’s moving you forward, says Bregman. “If not, withdraw or cancel,” he says.