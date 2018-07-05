California’s ambitious net neutrality bill is back on

In a turnaround akin to scoring two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the game, California’s net neutrality activists rescued an ambitious bill that had been gutted in a committee meeting just two weeks ago. Coupled with the passage of a sweeping privacy law on June 28, California is aspiring to be the most activist state for consumer online protections–and the biggest counterbalance to Trump-era federal deregulation.

The moment that the Republican-controlled FCC voted to rescind Obama-era net neutrality protections last December, California state Senator Scott Wiener of the Bay Area vowed to enact a law to take up the slack. His bill, SB822, went even farther. It includes the standard net neutrality prohibitions on blocking or throttling (slowing down) access to specific sites or services, as well as forbidding internet service providers from charging content providers extra for better-than-average service (known as paid prioritization, or fast lanes).

Wiener’s bill, which handily passed the state Senate on May 30, went beyond the old Democrat-controlled FCC–and beyond net neutrality laws passed in other states like Washington, Oregon, and Vermont–with more-explicit provisions in two key areas.

The first area was interconnection fees: prohibiting ISPs from charging big content providers like Netflix or YouTube extra money to serve data to the ISP’s customers.

The second prohibition applied to so-called “zero rating” on mobile plans: undercutting competitors by providing free data for apps or services from the wireless ISP or its business allies.

The shutdown

As my colleague Mark Sullivan reported, telecom companies lobbied hard against the California bill. Efforts centered on Los Angeles assemblymember Miguel Santiago, chair of the Communications and Conveyance committee. On June 28, Wiener’s bill was to be heard by Santiago’s committee. Instead he introduced an amended–what many called “gutted”–version of the bill that the committee members (Democrat and Republican) voted unanimously to approve.

The measures struck from Wiener’s original bill look like a wish list for a monopolistic telecom company. Among the measures that would no longer have been expressly prohibited: