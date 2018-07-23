Master your meetings with these 8 essential calendar tips

Your meetings might always be a hassle, but setting them up doesn’t have to be. If you’re using a calendar service such as Google Calendar, iCloud Calendar, or Office 365, there are lots of ways to take the stress out of scheduling so you can get back to doing actual work.

Here are some essential tips and tricks for making the most of your calendar: 1. Auto-add important stuff If you use both Gmail and Google Calendar, Google can add flights, reservations, and other event bookings to your calendar automatically. Just open Google Calendar, head to Settings, select Events from Gmail and turn on the “Add events from Gmail” toggle. Not using Google Calendar? Tripit provides a similar service that works with any calendar provider. It can automatically add events from Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and Outlook, or you can add send events to your calendar manually by forwarding confirmation emails to plans@tripit.com. After signing up for Tripit, head to the help page for more instructions. 2. Clear out old calendars Over the years, you’ve probably accumulated a bunch of shared calendars that serve no purpose besides taking up space. It’s finally time to get rid of them. For Google Calendar, head to calendar.google.com, head to Settings, then find the calendar you want to delete. Click Remove Calendar, then Unsubscribe, then Remove Calendar again.

In Outlook, right-click the name of the calendar you want to delete, then hit “Delete Calendar,” and hit “Yes.”

For iCloud calendars, head to iCloud.com, select Calendar, then click “Edit” at the bottom of the screen. Hit the red button for any calendar you want to remove, then click “Delete.” 3. Add events in a flash When you just need to get an appointment on the calendar, and don’t need to fill in detailed notes or location information, voice assistants can help. Ask Siri, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa to create a calendar appointment, specify the name of the event and the time, and you’re all set. (Amazon Echo speaker users will need to link their calendars with Alexa first, and Google Home users must enable personalization.)

Don’t want to use your voice? If you have Google Calendar, you can add events by typing them directly into Google Search. Try it by typing “Make an appointment for noon tomorrow” or “Add a calendar event for noon tomorrow,” then hit the Create Event button at the top of your search results. 4. Set default alert times Don’t let your calendar app decide the best time to notify you before an event. Take matters into your own hands by setting defaults for how far ahead you want to be notified. For Google Calendar, head to Settings, select your calendar, then scroll down to Event notifications (on the web) or Default notifications (on mobile) and select “Add a notification.”

For iCloud Calendar, go to Settings, select Calendar, then select Default Alert Times.

For Outlook, click the File tab, click Options, click Calendar, then click a new time in the Calendar options section. 5. Get suggested meeting times Depending on which calendar service you and your colleagues use, you might be able to see when they’re available for meetings without the usual back-and-forth. To check people’s availability in Google Calendar, create an event from the web app and add your guests, then click “Suggested times.” Amazon’s Alexa can also suggest meeting times when you say “Schedule a meeting with [contact name],” and Microsoft Outlook offers a scheduling assistant in its web and desktop apps. (Just keep in mind that these tricks only work if the guest’s calendar is public or they’ve shared it with you.) Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Hipchat users should also check out Meekan, a bot that looks at the availability of chat room participants, suggests the best time to meet, then syncs the agreed-upon time to everyone’s calendars.

To get started, browse some sample applets for iOS Calendar, Google Calendar, and Office 365 Calendar. You’ll have to create an IFTTT account and link it to your calendar to begin automating tasks.