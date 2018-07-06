World Cup 2018 quarter-finals live stream: How to watch the games online without a TV

The next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins today and continues tomorrow as eight teams face off to see which ones have what it takes to advance to the final stages. Over the last week, a number of teams were knocked out of the tournament during the knockout phase, including Spain, Denmark, Mexico, Colombia, and Switzerland.

For the few teams that remain, it’s do-or-die time.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to watch the games online in the United States, you probably already know the drill. You need to access a live stream of either Fox Sports (in English) or Telemundo (in Spanish). I’ve rounded up some of the best options here and here.

As a refresher, a number TV streaming services are offering access to the World Cup games, and some are currently running free trials. Your best bets are: Dish Network’s Sling TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu With Live TV, or FuboTV.

If you have access to pay-TV credentials from a cable, satellite, or telecom company, you can stream the games live on Fox Sports or Telemundo, or via the networks’ mobile apps.

The quarter-final round begins on Friday, July 6, at 10 a.m. ET, when Uruguay faces off against France. Then at 2 p.m. ET, Brazil plays Belgium. The round continues tomorrow, when Sweden plays England at 10 a.m. and Russia plays Croatia at 2 p.m. Good luck to all!