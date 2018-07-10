Would Homer Simpson have voted for Trump? A deep investigation.

On Sunday night, Donald Trump tweeted a self-congratulatory magnum troll-opus featuring the famous Simpsons “prediction” of his eventual presidency. It was only the latest time our apocalyptic era politically intersected with America’s favorite yellow family.

advertisement

Back in February, Senator Ted Cruz opined with his trademark lack of self-awareness: “The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie, and Marge.” This is perhaps the more telling instance of dragging the Simpson family across real-world ideological fault lines. Not only is Cruz’s observation dubious (does anyone think Maggie, or Bart for that matter, has a party affiliation?), it’s also ill-advised. Lisa is the moral center of The Simpsons, while Homer is its dangerously (if lovably) uninhibited id. Homer’s whole deal is doing everything precisely the wrong way, all the time, with Lisa pointing out sensible but oft-ignored solutions. Cruz probably meant to cast Democrats as the whiny killjoy minority, but in doing so he self-identified as a reckless buffoon. Just sub in the malevolent Mr. Burns and his sycophant Smithers in place of Bart and Maggie, and Cruz couldn’t be more right. Although it was fun to watch the longtime Simpsons showrunner Al Jean clown on Cruz, something about the Senator’s comment stuck in my craw. If the regrettable current crop of Republicans is indeed the party of Homer Simpson, does that mean Homer would have voted for Trump? This question has kept me up an embarrassing number of nights this year. In the same way that Homer got progressively stupider in the show’s later seasons, to the point where he’d become almost unrecognizable, the day-to-day antics of late-period Trump-merica have become equally insipid–when they’re not terrifying. Unwinding with a classic Simpsons episode or two used to be the perfect antidote after a typical 2018 day of looking at my phone and screaming for 18 hours straight. Ever since Ted Cruz accidentally correctly painted his party with the Homer brush, though, my happy place has been poisoned. When I watch the show now, I can’t stop thinking about Homer and Trump. Trump and Homer. Homer and your garden-variety, facts-averse, MAGA hat-sporting Trumper. Just in skimming my brain’s surface that first time, I was unable to rule out whether Homer would have found himself merrily engaged in a “Lock her up” chant. (Hey, the dude loves chants.) At this point, I’ve considered from every angle the question of whether Homer would have actually voted for Trump–and now, reader, so too will you. Strap yourself in and feel the Gs. Some ground rules When you’re batting around Simpsons hypotheticals, it’s important to establish what is and isn’t canon. For instance, anything that occurs in the “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween specials officially never happened. Homer never accidentally voted for McCain in 2008, nor did he intentionally vote for Romney in 2012. The sentiments put forth in Halloween episodes, however, are eligible for consideration. When the alien wearing Bill Clinton’s skin in a “Treehouse” segment declares, “I am Clin-ton!” and Marge Simpson responds, “That’s Slick Willy for you, always with the smooth talk,” it gels with the Simpsons’ tendency to fully absorb media narratives.

advertisement

advertisement

Scenario #1: Homer voted for Hillary Clinton According to Grandpa Abe Simpson, Homer’s family emigrated from The Old Country (“I forget which one.”) Abe is as conservative as they come, especially in the episode which reveals that Homer comes from politically active hippie stock on his mother’s side. The two polar halves of the parents seem to balance themselves out nicely in their son. Homer is too unengaged in politics to hate the Clintons the way many reluctant Trump voters did. He would’ve had to have some other issue in order to not vote for her. While he may resemble the standard aging white Boomer who is furious about his changing country, over the years Homer has learned tolerance in just about every direction (if not always for the best reasons). He got over his homophobia the way almost everybody else does–by having an extremely John Waters-like gay man literally save his life. Homer eventually went on to become a minister and marry every gay couple in town in one lucrative spree. On a similar note, Homer is initially anti-immigration. He gets swept up in the jingoistic push for Proposition 24, which would deport all illegal immigrants from Springfield–including everybody’s favorite caricature, Apu. Even though they are friends, Homer still puts up an Uncle Sam-style sign at Apu’s Kwik e Mart, which reads “I Want You Out.” Homer finally come to terms with his xenophobia, though, realizing the value of immigrants and calling them “some of the truest Americans of all.” (Lisa, of course, was against Proposition 24 from the start.) Homer isn’t always the most enlightened man, but he usually ends up hewing close enough to pass as one. It’s impossible to consider whether Homer would vote for Hillary Clinton without examining his track record with women. Here he’s shown signs of extra un-enlightenment. He once got Marge a bowling bowl for her birthday which was clearly meant for himself, he almost cheated on her with a hot, klutzy coworker named Mindy, assumed his daughter would want to be entered in the Little Miss Springfield beauty pageant without her consent, and he’s done more than his fair share of ogling, pandering, and underestimating over the years. But Homer can be reasoned with and he generally respects women. He wouldn’t be averse to voting for one as president–and even if he initially were, it’s hard to overstate just how strongly Lisa would urge him on this score. Also, finally, Trump is a teetotaler who has tried to incite an NFL boycott. Homer would be completely turned off by such a person, and make fun of him mercilessly with his friend, Gerald Ford.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

The bottom line In order to get some input from others on this question, I took a Twitter poll. Out of 98 people, I got the following responses about Homer: 14 say he would vote for Clinton. 17 say he would vote for Trump. 69 say he wouldn’t have voted. Few if any of those people have chased this thought experiment as far as I have. Considering everything outlined above, here is my final opinion. The person that Homer Simpson is meant to embody, that middle American everyman striver; that person would have indeed voted for Trump. The actual Homer Simpson, however, is a different story. He walks through life on autopilot, his worst instincts constantly steering him in horrible directions… that are ultimately thwarted by fate, or coincidence, or more often than not, his do-gooder daughter. Homer Simpson, as we know him, exists in a universe that would have prevented him from voting for Donald Trump, one way or the other.

advertisement

The tragedy of it is how many real-life otherwise redeemable people have been led astray by their own worst instincts, with absolutely nothing that may ever pull them back.