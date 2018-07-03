Why the New York Times’ public shaming of Ali Watkins reeks of sexism

Today the New York Times announced that it was reassigning politics reporter Ali Watkins to a new beat after an internal review. The Washington-based Watkins has been under fire over revelations that she had a personal relationship with a source who fed her information. This was discovered because the Justice Department seized Watkins’s personal communications in an attempt to crack down on government leaks.

Instead of announcing her beat reassignment via a short statement, executive editor Dean Baquet wrote 3,500-word memo, which was shared with staff and the outside world. “Typically, we would not comment on our findings concerning a sensitive personnel matter,” he wrote, and then continued to comment extensively on the very sensitive matter. Why? According to Baquet, it’s because of “the extraordinary nature of the case.”

That’s an interesting claim to make, especially when compared to what recently happened to New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush. About seven months ago, the Times was embroiled in another controversy, this time over a male reporter. Vox published a shocking exposé detailing Thrush’s alleged history of sexual misconduct with women–especially young reporters. The article went viral. In response, the Times first announced that Thrush was suspended, and then ultimately–like Watkins–assigned him to another beat. “While we believe that Glenn has acted offensively, we have decided that he does not deserve to be fired,” wrote Baquet in another, much shorter memo about his decision at the time.

While the disciplinary actions against Thrush and Watkins were similar, the Times and Baquet handled the cases very differently. One of the bigger divergences was in the way the paper itself covered the controversies. In Thrush’s case, the Times’s media reporter did write a few updates, but those stories focused mostly on what had already been reported, along with the news of his reassignment.

By contrast, the Times reporters really decided to dive into the Watkins case. One extensive piece delved into the sordid details of her affair, with three of her colleagues airing dirty laundry in an attempt to get ahead of a story. It described her relationship with the source, posted pictures of them together, interviewed past editors and friends, and described other past relationships she had. It focused very little on the chilling fact that the government seized a reporter’s personal communications, and instead went the low road of salacious, gossipy detail. No such article was written during the Thrush saga.

Baquet also treated the disciplinary announcements very differently. For Thrush, the statement was short–five paragraphs–and focused concisely on the issue at hand, and his reassignment. Conversely, the sprawling Watkins memo was nearly twice as long, touching on aspects of her personal life as well as the actions of her past employers. It drudged up some of the dirt the paper had already reported–for all her colleagues to read. And for what purpose? To shame her even more?

I reached out to the Times about the apparent discrepancy and will update if I hear back.