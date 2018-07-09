How the Gates Foundation’s plan to grade teachers failed students

In recent years, schools in four states spent a combined $525 million trying to boost the high school graduation rates of low-income minority students by improving teacher effectiveness. It didn’t work.

The effort, which was backed by the Gates Foundation, also didn’t noticeably impact student test scores or affect dropout rates, according to a recent RAND Corporation study, completed in partnership with the American Institutes for Research. This is the latest in a series of questionable results for the Gates Foundation’s educational reform efforts.

Over the last two decades, the organization has invested several billion dollars in projects that include developing smaller schools (mixed results that were costly to replicate) and promoting the speedy adoption of Common Core state standards that initially caused confusion in some classrooms and may keep teachers from providing more individual attention.

This latest failed initiative came with a steep price tag, but the Gates Foundation didn’t put up all of the money. It only spent about half–$212 million overall–while leveraging that buy-in to gain the rest through federal funds, district budget shifts, and local philanthropic funders.

The Intensive Partnerships for Effective Teaching ran from November 2009 to June 2016 and involved three school districts based in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, along with four charter school groups in California. Working off the idea that kids often fail because they lack inspiring educators, the initiative focused on continually assessing teacher effectiveness in schools where students typically struggle. Teachers were graded through classroom visits, student achievement, and satisfaction surveys from kids and their parents. When it appeared that teachers needed to improve, the program offered guidance.

According to the RAND report, the intervention had several shortcomings. First, most teachers were rated as generally effective from the outset. Second, districts with high-performing teachers at some schools didn’t ensure that those educators were matched to the classrooms with the most at-risk kids.

Also, it’s hard to reteach teachers: “No one knew how to actually deliver customized professional development that was supposed to improve the teaching of the majority of teachers,” says RAND researcher and report coauthor Brian Stecher in an email to Fast Company. Stecher notes other flaws: Observational critiques weren’t subject-based, for one, and “the feedback teachers received did not always have specific advice on how to do things differently.”