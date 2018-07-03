Here are the 4 most ridiculous “takedowns” of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

It’s been a week since Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez electrified the world by defeating Joe Crowley in a stunning New York City Democratic primary election upset. Since then, the 28-year-old has taken to social media, and media interviews, to spread her political message of Medicare for all, sweeping justice-system reforms, and other progressive issues.

Ocasio-Cortez’s win has rankled many. And, like clockwork, the hit pieces have begun rolling in. This week we’re seeing a fun mix of bizarre opposition research and jumbled attempts to whitewash her socialist platform.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most ridiculous:

Hannity’s accidental praise

Right after the big win, President Trump’s favorite Fox News mouthpiece, Sean Hannity, jumped in. During a segment on his show, he lays out her platform, seemingly in a way to show his viewers how extreme her views are. A graphic included such terrible things as “Medicare for all,” “women’s rights,” and “support seniors.”

While these things may scare Hannity, they’re also a great primer for how rational the Democratic Socialist platform actually is. Perhaps Hannity convinced some Fox News viewers to join Team Ocasio-Cortez.

A pundit points out that she grew up in a small house

Conservative TV show host John Cardillo apparently had an issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that she comes from the Bronx. In truth, what she said is that her father is from the South Bronx and she was born in the borough. But details don’t seem to be Cardillo’s forte. He tweeted an image of a small house in Yorktown Heights, New York, calling it the home she grew up in “before going off the Ivy League Brown University.” Yorktown Heights is a little north of the Bronx, in Westchester County.

This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University. A far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling. pic.twitter.com/xyOtZzVJII — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 1, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted back a few corrections: