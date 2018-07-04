Macy’s fireworks live stream: How to watch the NYC 4th of July show online

Fireworks displays are set to take place across the country tonight in celebration of America’s 242nd birthday, so no matter where you live, you’re likely to have your pick of several great shows. But there’s something uniquely special about seeing fireworks over Manhattan. This year, Macy’s will host its 42nd “ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular ,” which culminates with a dazzling fireworks show over New York’s East River, just south of Roosevelt Island. The event will include performances by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Ricky Martin, among others.

If you can’t make it to New York to see the show—or if you’re like me and just want to avoid the crowds, noise, and traffic—NBC will broadcast the event beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers without a TV can access a live stream through NBC’s website or mobile apps on iOS or Android. Fair warning: You need pay-TV credentials from a cable or satellite company to access the stream that way.

If you don’t have a pay-TV login, you might try one of the many standalone streaming services that offer live streams of NBC. Those include Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now.

Not into fireworks, you say? Might we suggest one of these delightfully modern Fourth of July drone displays. Enjoy!