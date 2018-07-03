Australian university accidentally advertises an “MFA in mansplaining”

The University of Adelaide’s billboard is getting more attention than intended. The ad, which graces a block in the Australian city of Adelaide, shows five women gathered around a man who appears to be explaining something riveting about a table of colorful construction paper.

The ad has been up for months, but it just started to catch backlash online. To add further insult, the original billboard appears to have been placed front of the women’s health center. The university claims it had nothing to do with the image being used in the ad, according to Australia’s ABC News.

Whoever is responsible for the stock images used in the university’s marketing seems to have a predilection for images of manslpaining. As one Twitter user pointed out, another University of Adelaide ad features a man correcting a woman on her piano playing.

Another result of the gaff? Images of the billboard are currently the top Google result for “Mansplaining”