Amazon Prime Day 2018: These early deals are available right now

Amazon has officially announced that its Amazon Prime Day 2018 event will kick off on July 16 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Prime Day will run until midnight on the 17th, making it the longest Prime “Day” ever at 36 hours. The company is boasting that Prime Day 2018 will feature 50% more Spotlight Deals and more than a million deals globally–and there will even be exclusive savings at Whole Foods Markets.

But you don’t need to wait until Prime Day to start taking advantage of Prime Day deals. Amazon has revealed that it’s got a number of deals on various products to whet your appetite running up to Prime Day. Every day leading up to Prime Day, members will discover all kinds of exclusive offers and deals.

The following starts today:

Echo Show –Save $100 on Echo Show, which brings you everything you love about Alexa, and can show you things. Make video calls or watch video flash briefings, movies, and TV shows, see music lyrics, smart home cameras, photos, weather forecasts, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

–Save $100 on Echo Show, which brings you everything you love about Alexa, and can show you things. Make video calls or watch video flash briefings, movies, and TV shows, see music lyrics, smart home cameras, photos, weather forecasts, and more. All hands-free—just ask. Amazon Brands –Find our lowest prices on products from collections available exclusively on Amazon, including up to 25% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20% off AmazonBasics items, and 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear, and Solimo, among others.

–Find our lowest prices on products from collections available exclusively on Amazon, including up to 25% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20% off AmazonBasics items, and 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear, and Solimo, among others. Prime Video, DVDs, and Blu-Ray –Save up to 50% on popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray.

–Save up to 50% on popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray. Amazon Music –Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99.

–Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99. Twitch Prime –Members can enjoy hundreds of hours of free gameplay as Twitch Prime gives away a free PC game every day through July 18, including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Members will also receive exclusive in-game loot for Warframe and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

–Members can enjoy hundreds of hours of free gameplay as Twitch Prime gives away a free PC game every day through July 18, including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Members will also receive exclusive in-game loot for Warframe and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Kindle Unlimited and eBooks –Prime members who haven’t yet tried Kindle Unlimited will have access to three months of unlimited reading for just $0.99. Buy your first Kindle book and get a $10 Prime Day credit valid toward eBooks, print books, and Audible.

–Prime members who haven’t yet tried Kindle Unlimited will have access to three months of unlimited reading for just $0.99. Buy your first Kindle book and get a $10 Prime Day credit valid toward eBooks, print books, and Audible. Audible–Eligible Prime members can get their first three months at more than 65% off for $4.95 a month.

You know the drill, people! Get shopping!