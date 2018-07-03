advertisement
  6:26 am

Popular browser maker Opera is going public

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Norway-based Opera Ltd. has filed for their initial public offering in the U.S., reports TechCrunch. The company is planning to raise $115 million in the deal. Its browser products span the range of desktop browsers and mobile browsers for both Android and iOS–and more recently the company launched an Opera News app. Currently, its browser products boast around 182 million active monthly users. While a date for the IPO hasn’t been set, the company’s NASDAQ ticker symbol has. It’ll be OPRA, of course.

