Facebook is shuttering three of its apps, including Moves

The company announced that it is discontinuing three of its mobile applications. The first app on the chopping block is Hello, which Facebook launched in 2015. The Android-only app allowed people in Brazil, the U.S., and Nigeria to combine their Facebook information with their phone’s contact information.

Next up is tbh, an anonymous social media app for teens in the U.S. and which the company bought only last year. Finally–and most disappointingly–Facebook is shuttering Moves. Moves was a popular fitness tracking app that showed users their daily calorie burn based on the types of movements they performed. The app also created a record of everywhere a user went, allowing them to track their fitness history on a map.

Moves was originally launched in 2013, and Facebook acquired the app for an undisclosed sum in 2014. It had been lauded for its simple design user interface, as well as its accuracy. Apple awarded the app its coveted “Editors Choice” ranking.

Announcing the shuttering of the apps, Facebook said: