Intel bringing its famous drone light shows indoors

On a Friday night late last month in a cavernous AT&T store in downtown San Francisco, several hundred people gathered to listen to rock-violinist Tina Guo pound out covers of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga songs.

Suddenly, the sound in the room changed from amplified violin to buzzing as dozens of drones began flying overhead, lit up in the colors of the rainbow, comprising the first public indoor performance of Intel’s Shooting Star drone light shows.

Made famous during the Olympics, the Super Bowl, Coachella, and at the opening of CES in Las Vegas this year, the outdoor shows feature dozens or even hundreds of the small drones, flying in pre-programmed unison, making for one hell of a light show. But while Silicon Valley-based Intel has worked with partners around the world on many of these spectacles, the performance at the AT&T store marked the beginning of the technology giant’s partnerships with third parties for indoor drone light shows, as well as a celebration of Pride Month.

Flying dozens of drones together in a coordinated show–all by a single pilot, by the way–is a very complicated undertaking, explains Natalie Cheung, Intel’s general manager of drone light shows. And unlike how many consumer drones are flown these days, Intel can do it all without using GPS for positioning.

Of course, Intel plans on continuing to work with partners on its outdoor drone light shows, as evidenced by the fact that it’s replacing the traditional fireworks at California’s Travis Air Force Base the day after the Fourth of July. But now that it’s successfully pulled off flying its drones at the San Francisco AT&T Store, the company wants to put new emphasis on finding partners interested in bringing drone light shows to a wide variety of indoor spaces.

According to Cheung, setting up one of the shows can be done in as little as five to seven days of preparation and testing time at the actual location, with the timing depending on the complexity of the environment. But even before bringing its equipment to a place like the AT&T Store, Intel’s drone light-show team spends weeks or even months working on the performance, doing a safety site survey to discover any potential obstacles, and to develop the light show’s animation.

The challenge there, Cheung explains, is making sure that the animation the drones create while in flight is properly synchronized to music being played in the room “to create the right theme and the right tone for the audience.” That animation can take up to two weeks.