The Marines can use small drones to surveil the battlefield

[Photo: Sgt. Lucas Hopkins/Department of Defense]
By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

The U.S. Marine Corps has gotten the green light to resume using small commercial drones to increase battlefield awareness.

The Department of Defense late last month issued a waiver allowing the Marines to utilize hundreds of small, Instant Eye tactical drones as a way of increasing situational awareness on the battlefield, The Marine Corps Times writes.

The decision reverses a May DoD directive that the Marines cease using the drones because of cybersecurity concerns.

Now, the so-called Quads for Squads program will once again put a drone operator in charge of flying the small devices as part of a 13-man rifle squad. You can learn more about the program here.

