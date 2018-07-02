Even Instagram thinks you’re spending too much time on Instagram

Is Instagram the first (and last) thing you look at daily? Well, starting today, Instagram wants to help you stop scrolling. A new feature will signal when users have seen all new posts in the last 48 hours with a notice that says “You’re All Caught Up.” The demarcation will also curb Instagram’s algorithmic scrambling, which made it more difficult for users to ensure they had seen new posts.

What’s more, Instagram is reportedly working on a “do not disturb” option much like the one on your iPhone, according to TechCrunch. Users would be able to temporarily silence Instagram notifications for predetermined periods of time, or opt to manually turn them back on. (For those of you who still have the app, Facebook is doing the same.) Both Instagram and Facebook have come around to the idea of curtailing screen time, which makes sense as Google and Apple introduce tools to track and control smartphone usage. In 2018, tech is selling mindfulness, not addiction.