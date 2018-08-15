Reaching the Summit

Tech conferences are big business. But as the calendar gets more crowded—and the conferences themselves more popular—what does it take to both stand out and scale up?

Adobe’s corporate events team knows. Adobe has created and planned one of the biggest digital marketing events for the past 11 years. Adobe Summit, which takes place over five days at The Venetian and Sands Expo Las Vegas, consists of more than 250 keynotes, panels, and workshops. But it started out modestly, “as just a user conference,” says Mike Stiles, senior corporate event manager. “Our initial goal was to train and educate our customers on how to get the most out of our products.”

Over the years, Summit has grown to reflect the software giant’s stature, and attendance has grown in kind: More than 13,000 people attended this year’s Summit, which relocated three years ago from Salt Lake City to The Venetian to better accommodate the burgeoning number of attendees and to create a distinctive event.

“In some ways, a blank canvas [that The Venetian Las Vegas offers] is great,” Stiles says. “But you have to create everything else. So, we looked for a venue that fit what we needed. The Venetian is such a beautiful property. We didn’t have to do anything to really dress it up. It’s designed for a lot of breakout sessions. Plus, it’s one of the largest hotels in the world, and the staff understands what we’re trying to do.”

With the help of The Venetian, the Adobe experiential marketing team has mastered what confounds many event planners—the art of expanding a conference without losing what made it attractive in the first place.

Service Is in The Details

All conferences feature keynotes, breakout sessions, and the obligatory concert, but the best of them focus on service as much as content. “We try to anticipate what you need or want or expect, and have it ready for you,” Stiles says. “There’s nothing more frustrating to an attendee than having a work emergency midway through the day with unreliable internet, no battery, and no power.” The wide range of configurable areas at The Venetian allowed Adobe to optimize individual spaces for productivity throughout the venue. “Attending a conference can take people out of their normal routines, so we look for ways to help our attendees feel more comfortable and relaxed,” Stiles explains. “There were a few ballrooms we weren’t using for meeting space, so we did some brainstorming with the team at The Venetian around experiences we could add to the event. [Repurposing the ballrooms] for yoga and meditation created a peaceful, quiet place to relax and re-center during the busy week of Summit.”

Food is another point of differentiation, although the solution isn’t necessarily premium spreads. “There are very specific dietary needs for people with restrictions,” Stiles says. “We want them to know that they’re recognized and valued.” Adobe worked closely with The Venetian culinary team to create deconstructed offerings that allowed attendees to choose what would best suit their diet. And while Summit makes a point to set up coffee and portable snacks in high-trafficked areas during the inevitable afternoon energy slump, they take things further with custom breakfasts. “We think about what state of mind attendees are in,” Stiles says. For instance, “you’re probably going to want something different—maybe even a little more substantial—for breakfast the morning after a concert.”