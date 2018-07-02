Harvey Weinstein is now facing even more charges of sex crimes

On Monday, the former mega-producer whose downfall ushered in the #MeToo movement was charged with more sex crimes in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new charges against him include “an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, a Class A-II felony.”

Although the accusations against Weinstein that have emerged since last November stem from dozens of assaults that span across decades, he was originally charged with “rape in the first and third degrees, as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.” In late May, Weinstein’s accusers got the satisfaction of seeing him surrender himself to police before pleading not guilty to the charges.

In addition to his other legal troubles, Weinstein is also being sued by Ashley Judd for “torpedoing” her career.