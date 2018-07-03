The Impossible Burger soars to new heights with Air New Zealand

Fans of the cult favorite Impossible Burger now have one more way to access the bleeding plant-based patties: flying. The company announced that Air New Zealand will be the first airline to serve the meatless wonder.

Starting Tuesday, the airline will carry the believable burgers on its Business Premier menu for flights from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand. The vegetarian option does not replace meat on the menu. Rather, it just offers another alternative to travelers.

In a press statement, Air New Zealand’s in-flight customer experience manager, Niki Chave, said, “We’re confident that vegetarians, flexitarians, and dedicated meat lovers alike will enjoy the delicious taste of the Impossible Burger–and for those who want to stay with the tried and true, it will sit alongside our regular selection of menu items prepared by our talented culinary team and consultant chefs.”

Impossible Foods CEO and founder Patrick O. Brown said the latest announcement was on par with the company’s previous partnerships. The patties are not yet available for retail; you can only get them at beloved restaurants such as Umami Burger, The Counter, and B Spot.

“We launched with high-credibility, innovative chefs known for their delicious burgers–so it’s no coincidence our first airline partner has been named Airline of the Year for five straight years,” said Brown. “Air New Zealand can help us take the Impossible Burger to even greater heights, quite literally.”

The Most Innovative Company of 2016 has been growing steadily in the last year. In May, Impossible Burger announced it had gone kosher. Later this year, the brand will receive its Halal certification.