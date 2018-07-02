People are searching the “upside down bikini top” trend, but maybe don’t do it at work

We’re in the media business, so we’re aware when things start trending on Google, Twitter, and Instagram. Sometimes, we really wish we weren’t so plugged in. Because today, we were unfortunate enough to chance upon the bizarre new trend of women wearing their bikinis upside down.

The trend is believed to be the invention of Italian model Valentina Fradegrada. It basically involves women taking their halterneck string bikinis, which are already known for providing very little coverage, and tying them in new ways to make the bikini look inverted. This ensures that there is even more cleavage exposed.

Hey, we’re not judging. To each her own. We’re just saying that you may not want your boss to walk by while you’re casually looking at the half-naked women filling up Instagram.

Don’t say we never did anything for you.