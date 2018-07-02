Ford’s Europe CEO just perfectly trolled Elon Musk

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to rejoice over producing 7,000 Model 3 cars in a single week and meeting a self-sanctioned production deadline it promised during its last quarterly earnings statement. But before the CEO could finish patting himself on the back, Ford’s European and MEA business chief, Steven Armstrong, chimed in with a reality check.

7000 cars, circa 4 hours. ❤️Ford Team❤️ https://t.co/FZSclsFoS0 — Steven Armstrong (@StevenArmstrong) July 1, 2018

For all the enthusiasm surrounding the electric car company, Tesla has a habit of flubbing production deadlines and accruing losses. Armstrong’s tweet is a reminder that the company still has a ways to go before it reaches production levels at which the rest of the industry has been operating for decades.