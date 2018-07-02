Report: Netflix, Spotify, and Tinder among the top-grossing apps on iOS

That’s the takeaway from App Annie’s latest report, which looks back on the last 10 years of Apple’s App Store to determine the most popular and profitable iOS apps and games of all time. Out of the 4.5 million apps that have been released on iOS, games account for 31% of downloads, but three-quarters of spending as people try to improve their clans and honor their kings. Apple’s App Store also generates more money than Google’s version, even though it’s installed on fewer devices. The bulk of that spending comes from the U.S. market, with 40 billion downloads raking in $36 billion.

If you don’t feel like downloading the full report, here are a few highlights:

Most downloaded games : Candy Crush Saga, Subway Surfers, Fruit Ninja, Clash of Clans, and Honor of Kings (Angry Birds is still in the Top 10).

: Candy Crush Saga, Subway Surfers, Fruit Ninja, Clash of Clans, and Honor of Kings (Angry Birds is still in the Top 10). Top-grossing games : Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, Monster Strike, Puzzles & Dragons, and Honor of Kings.

: Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, Monster Strike, Puzzles & Dragons, and Honor of Kings. Most downloaded apps : Facebook, Facebook Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Top-grossing apps: Netflix, Spotify, Pandora, Tencent Video, and Tinder.

Apple’s App Store hasn’t peaked yet, at least according to App Annie. It (she?) projects that spending will reach $75.7 billion in 2022, up 80% from 2017. That’s a lot of Candy Crush.

Read more here.