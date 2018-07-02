Report: Trump and Kim Jong-un may meet in NYC to make your commute a living hell

Thanks to their “ great chemistry ,” Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un may meet for another summit. This time, though, Trump won’t have to fly to Singapore, and instead will simply get to hop on the 6 train. According to a report from Axios , the leaders may meet in New York City .

Just when you thought traffic in the city couldn’t get any worse, the report claims that Trump may give Kim a tour of his hometown in September when the UN General Assembly meets on Manhattan’s East Side. The report comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares to visit Pyongyang this week while the United States continues to press for denuclearization. Meanwhile, some news outlets have reported that North Korea is increasing its nuclear production.

Trump is no fan of the United Nations, having recently withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council, but he probably can’t wait to show off the luxurious accommodations at Trump Tower—and stick it to New York commuters in the process.