Atlantic Media is selling Quartz to Japan’s Uzabase for up to $110M

Atlantic Media has agreed to sell its business-and-tech news outlet Quartz to publicly traded Japanese firm Uzabase, in a deal worth between $75 million and $110 million. The deal is set to close within the next 30 days. In an open letter to employees and readers, Quartz leadership said its work will remain largely unchanged, with current leadership and office locations remaining intact. Quartz co-president and editor-in-chief Kevin J. Delaney and co-president and publisher Jay Lauf–who will now become co-CEOs of Quartz–also said the company is on track to boost ad revenue by up to 35% over last year.