Why this clothing startup wants you to know thy T-shirt maker

Look at the tags sewn in T-shirts made by the startup Known Supply and you’ll find something unexpected—a woman’s signature. Names like Lamunu Kevin, Paolo Perales, and Thangamani, a seamstress from South India.

Thangamani has been churning out T-shirts for years, but it was only when Known Supply contracted with her employer that she was ever asked to put her name on her work. Punch her name into the brand’s website and up pops a sari-clad woman’s smiling face and her story: She’s working to make sure her kids get a good education, she’s socially conscious, and reveals, “I love cooking.”

If realizing there is a human being with hopes and dreams behind the clothes on your back makes you think differently, that’s pretty much what founder Kohl Crecelius wants to happen. Known Supply, which makes organic cotton T-shirts and other basics in ethically minded factories in Peru, Uganda, and India, launched nine months ago. Their shirts cost around $30 and are sold on the brand’s website, as well as at Whole Foods and REI.

“My theory was that if we could understand the people behind our product, we would think about purchasing differently,” Crecelius says. “That we would realize that our story is bound up in the story of others.”

When the company sent me a blue T-shirt and I saw the signature, it was a powerful moment that made me think about who made all the other clothes in my closet.

The truth is that the $3 billion global apparel industry is so vast and complicated that many brands don’t know the conditions in the factories where their products are made. Many are in low-wage countries like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Cambodia, where facilities are sometimes dangerous—or deadly. In 2013, the Rana Plaza clothing factory in Bangladesh collapsed, killing 1,129 and injuring 2,500 more. The facility made garments for well-known brands like Walmart, The Children’s Place, The United Colors of Benetton, and Mango.

When I’ve talked with supply chain experts in the past, they explain that many big factories often subcontract work out to other factories, further obscuring product origin. Kimberly Smith, who helped run production at brands like Gap and Artizia before becoming head of product at Everlane, says it is important for brands to visit factories regularly to make sure they are treating workers fairly. Everlane refuses to work with factories that subcontract, she says, and often makes unannounced visits to its partner factories.