Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador: 4 things to know about Mexico’s left-wing new president

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is better known by his initials, AMLO, won Mexico’s presidential election. The left-wing candidate ousted the incumbent, President Enrique Peña Nieto. The 64-year-old campaigned on a platform that addressed governmental corruption and greed, working to improve the lives of the 44% of the population that lives below the poverty line, and against the focus on free trade and foreign investment that has allowed crime to skyrocket.

His platform resonated with voters and he won 53% of the vote and, with the widest margin in a presidential election since the 1980s. His left-wing government will take power at a time when the Trump Administration has put Mexico at odds with the United States. President Trump has tweeted his congratulations:

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

Here are four things to know about AMLO: