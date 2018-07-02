Internet mainstay StumbleUpon shuts its doors

The popular social sharing platform closed up shop on Saturday. The move had been previously announced by cofounder Garrett Camp in a Medium post, in which he reminisced about the site’s heyday:
Sixteen years ago, we started StumbleUpon to help people discover new webpages. The idea was simple: click a button to find a cool webpage. It was easy and fun. Over the years SU has delivered personalized content to over 40 million users, serving up nearly 60 billion stumbles. StumbleUpon pioneered content discovery on the web, before the concepts of the “like button”, “news feed” or “social media” were mainstream . . .
Creating StumbleUpon has been an amazing experience. It was the first project I worked on back in college in 2002. I have personally clicked the stumble button hundreds of thousands of times, and learned a lot in the process. But it’s now time to focus on the future, and create the next discovery platform that will uncover hidden gems we would never think to search for.
Of course, since StumbleUpon’s launch in 2002, the web has radically changed and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have taken over as the main way people find and share interesting web content. But it’s not all sad news for StumbleUpon fans, as the site’s founders are launching a new venture called Mix:
Mix.com combines social and semantic personalization into one streamlined experience. It also makes it easier for people to organize content into meaningful collections. This will help you find obscure but interesting content that has been recommended by people you know and trust.
The site will be a place people can aggregate not just pictures and links but things like podcasts as well. And with that, StumbleUpon lives on, in a way.
Today is the last day to hit that Stumble button. Thank you to our dear Stumblers for joining us in internet history. We hope you find your next home with us at Mix. #MovetoMix @getmixapp
— StumbleUpon (@StumbleUpon) June 30, 2018