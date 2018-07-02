Plastic straws are now banned in Seattle

The ban came into effect Sunday–and isn’t just limited to straws. Plastic utensils and cocktail picks have also been outlawed, reports CNBC . Seattle is the first major city to outlaw plastic straws. Under the new rules, establishments will need to offer their customers “compliant options”–for example, straws made of paper or compostable plastics or risk a fine.

The move comes as there is growing public concern over the amount of plastic waste that finds its way into our oceans every year. Over 8 million tons of plastic gets dumped into global waters annually. While more cities will hopefully follow in Seattle’s footsteps, some large chains are taking proactive measures. Recently McDonald’s announced its U.K. stores will ditch plastic straws, and bottled water giant Evian aims to make all its bottles from recycled plastic by 2025.