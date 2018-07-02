A Chinese company is making a “laser AK-47” blaster rifle

And it can reportedly set targets alight that are more than half a mile away. The ZKZM-500 laser assault rifle is the size and weight of a regular rifle, but shoots lasers that can cause “instant carbonization” of human flesh, the South China Morning Post reports. Because the gun fires lasers instead of bullets, it means targets can be “shot” through windows without breaking the glass. The hits are also completely silent, so it will be hard for targets to tell from which direction they are being shot at.
Each blaster is powered by a lithium-ion battery that can fire more than 1,000 “shots” of a two-second duration each. It’s important to note that right now only prototypes of the weapons exist, but researchers behind the Star Wars-like blaster say it’s ready to go into mass-production. If it does, the first groups to get one will likely be anti-terrorism units in the Chinese Armed Police.