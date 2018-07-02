A Chinese company is making a “laser AK-47” blaster rifle

And it can reportedly set targets alight that are more than half a mile away. The ZKZM-500 laser assault rifle is the size and weight of a regular rifle, but shoots lasers that can cause “instant carbonization” of human flesh, the South China Morning Post reports. Because the gun fires lasers instead of bullets, it means targets can be “shot” through windows without breaking the glass. The hits are also completely silent, so it will be hard for targets to tell from which direction they are being shot at.