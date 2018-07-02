Tesla finally hits its Model 3 production goals

The company produced 5,000 Model 3s during the last week of its second quarter–well, almost. Technically, the 5,000th car rolled off the production line a few hours after midnight, reports Reuters, but that was good enough for Elon Musk, who had promised to build 5,000 Model 3s a week before the end of June to prove that his company could mass-produce its cars like a traditional car company. Musk sent an email to all employees after achieving his goal:
We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn’t be more proud to work with you. It is an honor. The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible. Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked.
Not only did we factory gate over 5000 Model 3’s, but we also achieved the S & X production target for a combined 7000 vehicle week! What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6K/week for Model 3 next month.
I think we just became a real car company….
Thank you for your hard work and dedication,
Elon
But Tesla isn’t stopping at 5,000 Model 3s a week. The company expects to make 6,000 Model 3s a week “next month.”