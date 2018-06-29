advertisement
  • 4:37 pm

What summer slowdown? Here’s the news tsunami that hit us this week

[Photo: Shealah Craighead/The White House/Flickr; Flickr user Ted Eytan; Scott Heins/Getty Images]
By Eillie Anzilotti2 minute Read

It has been A Week.

News typically slows down in the summer, but not this year. In this last week of June, our news cycle has been particularly  unrelenting. The pendulum has swung so far and frequently between the extremes of hopeful and horrific this week that it’s hard to remember everything that happened in between.

We’ll help break it down for you.

On Monday, things were pretty good:

On Tuesday, all eyes were on politics:

  • The Supreme Court voted to uphold Donald Trump’s travel ban, which effectively bars people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
  • Tech executives from Amazon, Google, Apple, and Twitter, among others, met with U.S. security officials to devise a plan for coping with threats to the integrity of the upcoming midterm elections in November.
  • New York, Utah, Oklahoma, Maryland, Colorado, South Carolina, and Mississippi headed to the polls to vote in their primaries. In Oklahoma, where teachers went on strike in protest of low wages and poor benefits in April, 100 teachers appeared on local ballots to try to change the system that necessitated the strikes from within.
  • And it turned out to be a huge night for progressives, best encapsulated by the victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist millennial from the Bronx, over the entrenched incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District. Here’s how she did it, and how she reacted the moment she knew she won.

On Wednesday, the rollercoaster continued:

Thursday was a shock:

  • Amazon seems like it will never run out of ways to extend its reach into society. Its newest program aims to help entrepreneurs set up a business to deliver Amazon packages (you read that correctly), and the tech giant is also poised to acquire an online pharmacy service that will enable it to sell prescription drugs.
  • Women from all 50 states traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest Trump’s immigration policy; nearly 600 who participated in the #WomenDisobey demonstration were arrested.
  • At the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland, a gunman broke into the newsroom and killed five people, and injuring at least 20 more. Here is how you can help the victims of this tragedy.

On Friday, we processed and prepared:

