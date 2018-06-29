What summer slowdown? Here’s the news tsunami that hit us this week

News typically slows down in the summer, but not this year. In this last week of June, our news cycle has been particularly unrelenting. The pendulum has swung so far and frequently between the extremes of hopeful and horrific this week that it’s hard to remember everything that happened in between.

We’ll help break it down for you.

On Monday, things were pretty good:

Saudi women got behind the wheel for the first time after the country lifted its long-standing ban on female drivers; 120,000 women applied for a driver’s license on the first day possible.

We fantasized about the 10 most Instagram-worthy beaches, according to hashtags.

On Tuesday, all eyes were on politics:

The Supreme Court voted to uphold Donald Trump’s travel ban, which effectively bars people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Tech executives from Amazon, Google, Apple, and Twitter, among others, met with U.S. security officials to devise a plan for coping with threats to the integrity of the upcoming midterm elections in November.

New York, Utah, Oklahoma, Maryland, Colorado, South Carolina, and Mississippi headed to the polls to vote in their primaries. In Oklahoma, where teachers went on strike in protest of low wages and poor benefits in April, 100 teachers appeared on local ballots to try to change the system that necessitated the strikes from within.

And it turned out to be a huge night for progressives, best encapsulated by the victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist millennial from the Bronx, over the entrenched incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District. Here’s how she did it, and how she reacted the moment she knew she won.

On Wednesday, the rollercoaster continued:

Thursday was a shock: