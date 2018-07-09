Oz takes flight

When it comes to long-haul flights, the ends most often justify the means: tropical beaches, dazzling cityscapes, and culinary delights are invoked to temper the harsh realities of contemporary air travel. But when you’re Qantas—the Australian airline responsible for coining the term business class and one of the most recognizable brands in a country renowned for its infectious hospitality—you do things differently.

We spoke with Neil Perry, Qantas’s creative director for food, beverage, and service, and founder of Australia’s iconic Rockpool Dining Group, which operates such critically acclaimed restaurants as Spice Temple, Rosetta, and the eponymous Rockpool Bar & Grill. Born and bred in Sydney, Perry is dedicated to providing top-flight Australian hospitality before the wheels leave the ground.

“We take our responsibility very seriously,” Perry says. “Qantas is the most trusted Australian brand. When you walk down the gangway and see the red tail, we want that experience to transform the flight and airplane into Australian soil—so that you’re starting your journey before you’ve even landed.”

Tasting menu in the sky

Seared, sustainably farmed Australian barramundi with fried garlic and chili, ginger shallot sauce, bok choy, and rice. Green pea and mint soup. Pumpkin empanadas topped with pine nuts and basil, and served with a tomato and chili relish. Penfolds Reserve Bin chardonnay, a seasonal fruit plate, and local hand-churned ice cream. You’d be forgiven for thinking this was a Michelin-starred pre-fixe menu. Instead, it’s but one combination of the many dishes offered on Qantas’s in-flight dining experience, a veritable tasting menu 35,000 feet in the sky.

Perry and his team spend 11 months developing Qantas’s seasonal menus, testing hundreds of recipes, to ensure that every dish passes Rockpool’s exacting standards. Meals are carefully selected for each flight based on both the departure and destination city, and ingredients are sourced locally wherever possible. “We’re very blessed to be a multicultural country, and the food reflects that,” Perry says. “That’s one of the things that makes us Australian—how we embrace other cultures and are inspired by them.”

Indeed, Qantas’s in-flight food might best be considered an amuse-bouche for what Sydney has to offer when you land: cosmopolitan cuisine heavily influenced by its multicultural makeup and a deep-seated emphasis on sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. Visitors should make a point to try the cured hiramasa kingfish at Newtown’s industrial-chic Bloodwood, grilled Rangers Valley rib eye at Restaurant Hubert (tucked two flights down in a lushly outfitted old theater in the middle of the city’s Central Business District), or shopping for wild foraged mushrooms at the weekly Carriageworks Farmers Market.

Lighting the way to the future

There are plenty of great reasons to visit Sydney, but if you’re looking for another, it’s a city deeply invested in its future. Just take Vivid Sydney, New South Wales’s 23-day “festival of lights, music and ideas.” The event celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, playing host to more than 2.3 million visitors, including world-class musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, and thinkers.