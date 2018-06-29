Heat wave? Heat dome? Let’s just call it super hot weather, and it’s coming this weekend

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said today that dangerous heat is expected to grip much of the central and northeastern United States ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 90s from the lower Great Lakes region to New England , according to NOAA, with record highs in a number of states—including New York , Pennsylvania , and New Jersey .

Indeed, it looks as though few states will be spared. NOAA’s maximum heat index map for Monday, July 6, has more shades of red than an Italian winery. If you’re looking to escape the heat, NOAA suggests making a break for coastal Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, or the inland across the Northern Rockies.

The Weather Channel is blaming an upper-level ridge of high pressure, which is sometimes called a “heat dome,” according to USA Today. I confess I had to Google this term to learn what it meant. Apparently, it’s been in use for a few years—at least by the Weather Channel.

Funny weather names aside, extreme heat is no laughing matter. The National Weather Service has tips on what to do to stay safe when the mercury rises. Read more here or via the embed below.