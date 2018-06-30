World Cup Knockout Phase live stream: How to watch the FIFA 2018 games online without a TV

Now that you’re finally done crying over Germany’s surprise loss to South Korea earlier this week, pick yourself up and get ready for the next stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, because it’s going to be a wild ride from here.

The soccer tournament’s Knockout Phase kicks off at 10 a.m. ET this morning when France takes on Argentina in Kazan, Russia. Later on, at 2 p.m. ET, Uruguay faces off against Portugal in Sochi. The action keeps going on Sunday, with Spain vs. Russia at 10 a.m. and Croatia vs. Denmark at 2 p.m. Check out the full schedule here.

If you’re a cord cutter without a cable subscription or a TV, you probably already know how frustrating it can be to access the games online. Fox and Fox Sports 1 have the exclusive English-language broadcasting rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the United States. Telemundo, meanwhile, has the Spanish-language rights. That means U.S. viewers pretty much have to go through one of those networks to see the games. The good news is, you can do this relatively cheaply through a streaming service, and you may even be able to snag a free month via a promotional offer.

I’ve rounded up a few of your best options below. Happy streaming!

Streaming services : As I’ve noted before, this is probably going to be the best bet for people without TV or cable. Sign up for a streaming TV service that offers Fox Sports, FS1, or Telemundo in your area. My recommendations are: Dish Network’s Sling TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, or FuboTV. Remember to check your zip code before signing up, because not all networks are available in all areas.

: As I’ve noted before, this is probably going to be the best bet for people without TV or cable. Sign up for a streaming TV service that offers Fox Sports, FS1, or Telemundo in your area. My recommendations are: Dish Network’s Sling TV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, or FuboTV. Remember to check your zip code before signing up, because not all networks are available in all areas. Mobile apps : Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and Telemundo have been live-streaming the games via their mobile apps. Sadly, you need a pay-TV login from a cable, satellite, or telecom company to take advantage of this option. If you don’t have one, ask a friend or parent if you can borrow one.

: Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and Telemundo have been live-streaming the games via their mobile apps. Sadly, you need a pay-TV login from a cable, satellite, or telecom company to take advantage of this option. If you don’t have one, ask a friend or parent if you can borrow one. Fox Sports or Telemundo online: Again, if you have access to a pay-TV login, you can use those credentials to access World Cup live streams just by visiting the websites of Fox Sports or Telemundo.

