This Japanese smell tester does away with the need to sniff yourself

Wellness device maker Tanita , best known for making scales and personal breathalyzers, has come up with a device that makes it possible to meet that Bumble date for a drink after work without pausing to sniff your armpit.

As reported by SoraNews24, Tanita has taken the aroma-sniffing technology it perfected for its breathalyzers and put them to use in the new ES-100, a handheld device intended to be waved under your armpits (or other smelly bits). The little sensor takes a good whiff and then assigns the stank a numerical ranking from 0-10. If you’ve hit 10, you’re going to need a shower, a new shirt, and maybe some stronger deodorant.

The gadget measures the intensity of aroma emanating from a person’s body, and while it’s great for B.O., it is reportedly equally good at alerting users if they’ve gone overboard with the Axe Body Spray. Pick up an ES-100 and it just might make it easier to escape this long hot summer without offending anyone—olfactorily, anyway.

The smell checker went on sale July 1, and hopefully they’ll hand them out on subway platforms.