Deaf activist Nyle DiMarco praises Pornhub for accessibility move

Pornhub recently added closed captioning so that the horny and hearing impaired among us can more fully enjoy the adult platform’s offerings. Deaf activist and former America’s Next Top Model champion and Dancing with the Stars contestant Nyle DiMarco tweeted out a small appreciation of Pornhub’s efforts at inclusion.

Last week the site announced that over 1,000 clips across a number of . . . um, genres? will now offer “descriptive and interpretative text” for those who “are not able to hear the video’s original audio.” The change is part of Pornhub’s ongoing inclusion efforts, through its philanthropic wing Pornhub Cares. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 5% of the world’s population, or more than 360 million people, suffer from “disabling hearing loss,” this just makes good business sense. Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and Hulu all offer closed captioning, too.

The feature is intended to help viewers with hearing impairment enjoy the dialogue in Pornhub content. The closed captioning will not only detail the plot, but will also make it easier to distinguish who’s speaking at a given time as well as identify changes in emotion. But as Engadget notes, the site is also using text to flag those all-important moans that DiMarco noted in his tweet.

In 2016, Pornhub launched videos with audio descriptions for people with sight loss, and, per Engadget, several of them have racked up around a million views. So maybe be a little more skeptical when you think the guy next to you at the gym is listening to a podcast. No one grins that much while listening to The Daily.