Starbucks is giving away BOGO Frappuccinos today—here’s how to get one

For all you folks wanting to indulge in your basic self, does Starbucks have a deal for you. As part of its happy-hour promotion, the coffee giant is giving customers buy-one-get-one-free Frappuccinos. For the uninitiated, Frappuccinos are Starbucks’s way of selling milkshakes while making them sound like a fancy coffee drink. They’ve been known for decades as the gateway drug for middle schooler (myself included) who eventually got hooked on coffee.

Well, if you want one of these frozen drinks, you have to sign up for the Happy Hour program before you get to a Starbucks. You can do it here. Once you’re signed up, all you have to do is go to a Starbucks and give the cashier a happy-hour code. After that, you and a friend can go into sugar shock . . . if that’s what you’re into.