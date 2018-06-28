advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:27 pm

Here’s how to donate to help the victims in the Maryland newsroom shooting

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

Five people were killed and three wounded today when a shooter opened fire on the newsroom of the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Now, there’s an effort underway to raise money to assist the victims of this tragic shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign that is aiming to raise at least $30,000 has already generated $7,712 in donations.

Meanwhile, CBS News is reporting that the suspect in the shooting had damaged his fingertips so that police can’t get fingerprints from him, and that he was carrying no identification.

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company