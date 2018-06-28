Here’s how to donate to help the victims in the Maryland newsroom shooting

Five people were killed and three wounded today when a shooter opened fire on the newsroom of the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland . Now, there’s an effort underway to raise money to assist the victims of this tragic shooting.

We've set up a GoFundMe for the @capitalgazette journalists. You can help here: https://t.co/bSHmEmYjdv #CapitalGazette — madi alexander (@MadiLAlexander) June 28, 2018

A GoFundMe campaign that is aiming to raise at least $30,000 has already generated $7,712 in donations.

Meanwhile, CBS News is reporting that the suspect in the shooting had damaged his fingertips so that police can’t get fingerprints from him, and that he was carrying no identification.