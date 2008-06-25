Buckminster Fuller Still Relevant in Today’s Energy Crisis–Nukes are Not

Yeah, here we go again: gas gets expensive, and people who should know better start talking about nuclear.

If ever there was a really dumb idea, splitting atoms to generate electircity is it. This is something I know about: Back in 1974, I did a college research paper on the plusses and minuses of nuclear energy…and I discovered lots of minuses and not a single plus. My first book, co-authored with Richard Curtis and Elizabeth Hogan, was about this.

This week on Democracy Now, Amy Goodman had a tribute to the visionary inventory Buckminster Fuller: inventor of the geodesic dome, the Dymaxion house and car, and all sorts of other groovy things–inventions to make the lives of poor and working people better, both in the US and elsewhere.

One of her guests in this tribute was energy visionary Hunter Lovins, of the Rocky Mountain Institute: an amazing energy think tank that ahs for 30 years focused on intelligent energy use, and if we follow the advice of Hunter and her ex-husband Amory Lovins, we could probably knock at least 50% if not 70 to 80% of our energy consumption, as a society.

About nukes, she had this to say: “Actually, I think Bucky and I stand in about the same place.

We both liked nuclear power, remotely sited 93 million miles away will

do just fine, thank you. He was a big fan of using renewable energy.

And we can meet all of our energy needs, first of all, by using energy

very efficiently—that’s the cheapest thing to do—second, by getting the

remaining supplies that we need from the already available

cost-effective renewables. And in fact, this is what’s happening.

“Nuclear power, the two units outside of Tampa now, are at $17

billion and rising. New nuclear plants will probably come on at

something like $12 billion. Neither McCain nor Obama have done the

numbers. We simply can’t afford it.”

Economics is only one of the many reasons why nuclear power is a terrible idea. I don’t have space to go into all the details (I wrote a whole book on this, after all)–but here are a few of the dooziest doozies: