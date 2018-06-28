advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:45 pm

Multiple people shot at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis

Multiple people shot at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis
[Photo: Flickr user Tony Webster]
By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

The Capital Gazette newspaper out of Annapolis, Maryland, is dealing with an active shooter situation. Both the Anne Arundel police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed this incident on Twitter.

It’s unclear how many people have been injured, but the Baltimore Sun–which is the sister publication of the Capital Gazettereports that multiple people have been shot.

Police are on the scene and evacuating the office. Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis just tweeted that multiple people were shot:

This story is developing, we will update the post as we learn more.

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company