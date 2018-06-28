Multiple people shot at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis

The Capital Gazette newspaper out of Annapolis, Maryland, is dealing with an active shooter situation. Both the Anne Arundel police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed this incident on Twitter.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

It’s unclear how many people have been injured, but the Baltimore Sun–which is the sister publication of the Capital Gazette—reports that multiple people have been shot.

Police are on the scene and evacuating the office. Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis just tweeted that multiple people were shot:

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

This story is developing, we will update the post as we learn more.