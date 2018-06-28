If you thought Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign ad was great, watch this one by a female combat vet

MJ Hegar, a Democrat running against Rep. John Carter in Texas’s deeply red 31st Congressional District isn’t given much of a chance to defeat the incumbent. But she is definitely winning hearts with her new campaign ad, “Doors,” which traces her journey from her service in Afghanistan, where she did three tours as a Medevac pilot, winning the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor and the Purple Heart after her helicopter was shot down, to politics in the Lone Star State. She also narrates her dramatic story of taking on the Pentagon, which she successfully sued over its policy of not allowing women to serve in many combat roles.