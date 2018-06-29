Facebook downplays “ambient audio” tech that can eavesdrop on you

Amid persistent rumors that Facebook is spying on you through your phone’s microphone–rumors that the company has denied since at least 2016– reports emerged this week that the company has applied for a patent on technology that listens to “ambient audio” to detect what you’re watching on TV.

Essentially, your phone or another device would detect, via Bluetooth or other signals, that it’s near your turned-on TV and would record short snippets of sound. TV shows and ads could include high-pitched signals identifying precisely what you’re watching, and that data could be beamed back to a central server to “update user profiles of the individuals” in your household in order to better target users with personalized content, according to the patent application filed in late 2016.

This isn’t the company’s only technology for capturing and identifying audio signals in a user’s environment. In another patent application filed in 2015, Facebook describes a system that can capture data about what a user is watching by using “acoustic fingerprinting” to analyze ambient audio, or even by analyzing electrical signals emitted from an HDMI cable or a television. Neither patents mention listening in on users’ voices or conversations.

When reached by Fast Company, Facebook said it will “never” actually put the patent-pending technology to use. According to an emailed statement from Allen Lo, VP, deputy general counsel and head of intellectual property at Facebook:

It is common practice to file patents to prevent aggression from other companies. Because of this, patents tend to focus on future-looking technology that is often speculative in nature and could be commercialized by other companies. The technology in this patent has not been included in any of our products, and never will be. As we’ve said before, we often seek patents for technology we never implement, and patent applications should not be taken as an indication of future product plans.

And when asked during his April U.S. Senate testimony whether Facebook used “audio obtained from mobile devices to enrich personal information about its users,” Zuckerberg answered, “No.”

Of course, the company stores audio and video deliberately uploaded and shared by its users, and its terms of service give it fairly wide latitude to analyze and process that data. But the company says it has no plans to use ambient sounds to shape ads or users’ feeds.

“Facebook has never used your phone’s microphone to inform ads or to change what you see in News Feed, and we have no plans to do so in the future,” said Facebook’s vice president of ads Rob Goldman in a statement shared with Fast Company.