Top 5 Ads Of the Week: Netflix diversity, Airbnb travels forward

Just hours after the United States Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, Airbnb launched a new spot in direct response. It’s not the first time the brand has used its advertising to address a political or social policy issue.

Back in January, it responded to President Trump’s “shithole” countries remark. During last year’s Super Bowl, the brand had one of the most talked about ads of the big game with a message of acceptance. Also last year, in Australia it launched the Acceptance Ring campaign to raise awareness and support for marriage equality.

The company also announced this week it will match donations to the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) to support its work advocating for those affected by the travel ban, up to $150k through September 30. It also emailed all U.S. Airbnb hosts encouraging them to donate to IRAP. Last year, Airbnb pledged to contribute $4 million to the International Rescue Committee over the next four years, to support the most critical needs of displaced people around the world. Onward!

Airbnb “Let’s Keep Traveling Forward”

What: A new Airbnb spot responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s travel ban order.

Who: Airbnb

Why we care: Not only do I happen to agree with the goal behind this ad, but that really isn’t the point. What makes it a good piece of advertising is how well it creatively distills the issue in a way that makes the brand’s position not only clear, but also relevant to its very product. On top of all that, the sheer agility of getting it done and out into the world so quickly is just as impressive.

Netflix “A Great Day in Hollywood”

What: A new Netflix ad that debuted during the BET Awards, on its commitment to hire and cast black talent.