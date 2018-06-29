Top 5 Ads Of the Week: Netflix diversity, Airbnb travels forward

Just hours after the United States Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, Airbnb launched a new spot in direct response. It’s not the first time the brand has used its advertising to address a political or social policy issue.
Back in January, it responded to President Trump’s “shithole” countries remark. During last year’s Super Bowl, the brand had one of the most talked about ads of the big game with a message of acceptance. Also last year, in Australia it launched the Acceptance Ring campaign to raise awareness and support for marriage equality.
The company also announced this week it will match donations to the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) to support its work advocating for those affected by the travel ban, up to $150k through September 30. It also emailed all U.S. Airbnb hosts encouraging them to donate to IRAP. Last year, Airbnb pledged to contribute $4 million to the International Rescue Committee over the next four years, to support the most critical needs of displaced people around the world. Onward!
Airbnb “Let’s Keep Traveling Forward”
What: A new Airbnb spot responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s travel ban order.
Who: Airbnb
Why we care: Not only do I happen to agree with the goal behind this ad, but that really isn’t the point. What makes it a good piece of advertising is how well it creatively distills the issue in a way that makes the brand’s position not only clear, but also relevant to its very product. On top of all that, the sheer agility of getting it done and out into the world so quickly is just as impressive.
Netflix “A Great Day in Hollywood”
What: A new Netflix ad that debuted during the BET Awards, on its commitment to hire and cast black talent.
Who: Netflix
Why we care: A powerful statement from stars like Spike Lee, Laverne Cox, Ava DuVernay, Mike Colter, Alfre Woodard, Lena Waithe, Justin Simien, and more. In a nod to the company’s Strong Black Lead initiative, which aims to develop more black voices in its programming, the spot is a stylish way for Netflix to show how its walking the walk when it comes to diversity.
Time’s Up “Anti-Harassment PSA”
What: A PSA for Time’s Up, directed by Rashida Jones, and narrated by Donald Glover.
Who: Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, Blue Seat Studios
Why we care: Created with the same animation studio that made the adorably awesome “Tea and Consent” video for the Thames Valley Police back in 2015, here the delightful stick people deliver a similar message. But really, it all comes down to one of the last lines pointing viewers to the (fake) site www.dontpullyour****outatwork.obviously.
Nike “Ousmane”
What: A 30-minute film from Nike on France and FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé.
Who: Nike, Yard
Why we care: At just 21-years-old, Dembélé has already had an incredibly impressive soccer career, leading him to one of the world’s top teams. This short doc looks at his humble beginnings, and nicely ties it into the lives and dreams of kids from his old neighborhood. Less an ad, more a stylish piece of entertainment that hardcore soccer fans will want to seek out and enjoy.
Fruit of the Loom “It’s so light you won’t notice it”
What: A fun outdoor campaign that literally hid thousands of dollars in cash on the street.
Who: Fruit of the Loom, CP+B, Grandesign
Why we care: A perfect mix of experiential, outdoor, and social that creatively takes advantage of people’s instincts to ignore any and all advertising.